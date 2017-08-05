05

Aug. ’17

THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [AUGUST 5, 2017]

Shattered faith: Nearly 100 sex abuse suits against Catholic priests

USA TODAYAug 4, 2017
It is one of nearly 100 lawsuits that describe rampant child sexual abuse by … The children’s steadfast faith in the island’s priests made them vulnerable, the …
Priest on Apuron investigation accused of sexual harassment
Pacific News CenterAug 4, 2017

Ex-priest leaves prison after serving his sentence for child sex abuse

National Catholic ReporterJul 31, 2017
Former priest Paul R. Shanley listens to a procedural discussion during his 2005 trial in Cambridge, Mass. Shanley, a major figure in the U.S. church’s child sex …
Child Abuser Priest Busted by ‘Spotlight’ Team Has Been Released …
PopCulture.comJul 31, 2017

Lawsuit Accuses Former Phoenix Bishop of Sexually Abusing Boy

New York TimesAug 3, 2017
Mr. Hale said Arizona case law allows victims of childhood sexual abuse to file … Phoenix Diocese resulted in indictments against at least six priests accused of …

Aurora Priest, Accused Of Sex Abuse, May Be Deported Before Trial

Patch.comAug 1, 2017
The former priest waived his right to appeal a deportation decision, meaning he may be deported back to Colombia before the trial begins.

Diocese settles three sexual abuse lawsuits involving late priest

Windsor StarJul 30, 2017
Lawyer Robert Talach, shown in a Nov. 16, 2015 news conference, represents the three alleged victims in a civil suit against priest Linus Bastien.

Self-proclaimed ‘Archangel’ arrested for sex abuse in Sicily

Crux: Covering all things CatholicAug 3, 2017
ROME – Sexual abuse scandals have dogged the Catholic Church this summer … The lay movement in question was founded by a legendary local priest, Father …

Phoenix Bishop Thomas O’Brien accused of sexual abuse

KPNX 12 News TV15 hours ago
O’Brien has already admitted to helping cover up suspected pedophile priest, but this is the first lawsuit to allege O’Brien was personally responsible for abuse.

Ian George investigated over how St Peter’s College sex abuser …

The AdvertiserJul 31, 2017
Ian George investigated over how St Peter’s College sex abuser priest John … reporting the sexual abuse of a student by the then Reverend Mountford to police.

Former priest Ryan fails to appear in court over rape charges

Armidale Express12 hours ago
A former Ballarat diocese Catholic priest accused of historic child sexual abuse in regional and suburban Victoria has not appeared in court for health reasons.

Turning a blind eye to child sexual abuse

The AustralianAug 1, 2017
… Peter Hollingworth, misled an earlier child sexual abuse inquiry about his direct knowledge and handling of a priest’s pedophilia, should anything happen?

Taytay priest in trafficking case posts P120k bail

RapplerAug 1, 2017
The priest left the Marikina City police station around 3 pm on Tuesday, after spending almost 3 days in … He had allegedly “booked” a 13-year-old girl for sex.

Lawsuit alleges priest raped boy waiting to be picked up after Mass

Pacific Daily NewsAug 3, 2017
Lawsuit alleges priest raped boy waiting to be picked up after Mass … He was defrocked by the church around 2010 following allegations of sexual abuse.

Glasgow priest investigated over claims he had sexual relationship …

Glasgow Evening TimesJul 29, 2017
A PRIEST is being investigated amid allegations he had a sexual … of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act which alleges he committed a sexual abuse of trust.

