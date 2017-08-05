THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [AUGUST 5, 2017]

–

–

–

USA TODAY – Aug 4, 2017

It is one of nearly 100 lawsuits that describe rampant child sexual abuse by … The children’s steadfast faith in the island’s priests made them vulnerable, the …

Priest on Apuron investigation accused of sexual harassment

Pacific News Center – Aug 4, 2017

–

National Catholic Reporter – Jul 31, 2017

Former priest Paul R. Shanley listens to a procedural discussion during his 2005 trial in Cambridge, Mass. Shanley, a major figure in the U.S. church’s child sex …

–

New York Times – Aug 3, 2017

Mr. Hale said Arizona case law allows victims of childhood sexual abuse to file … Phoenix Diocese resulted in indictments against at least six priests accused of …

–

Patch.com – Aug 1, 2017

The former priest waived his right to appeal a deportation decision, meaning he may be deported back to Colombia before the trial begins.

–

Windsor Star – Jul 30, 2017

Lawyer Robert Talach, shown in a Nov. 16, 2015 news conference, represents the three alleged victims in a civil suit against priest Linus Bastien.

–

Crux: Covering all things Catholic – Aug 3, 2017

ROME – Sexual abuse scandals have dogged the Catholic Church this summer … The lay movement in question was founded by a legendary local priest, Father …

–

KPNX 12 News TV – 15 hours ago

O’Brien has already admitted to helping cover up suspected pedophile priest, but this is the first lawsuit to allege O’Brien was personally responsible for abuse.

–

The Advertiser – Jul 31, 2017

Ian George investigated over how St Peter’s College sex abuser priest John … reporting the sexual abuse of a student by the then Reverend Mountford to police.

–

Armidale Express – 12 hours ago

A former Ballarat diocese Catholic priest accused of historic child sexual abuse in regional and suburban Victoria has not appeared in court for health reasons.

–

The Australian – Aug 1, 2017

… Peter Hollingworth, misled an earlier child sexual abuse inquiry about his direct knowledge and handling of a priest’s pedophilia, should anything happen?

–

Rappler – Aug 1, 2017

The priest left the Marikina City police station around 3 pm on Tuesday, after spending almost 3 days in … He had allegedly “booked” a 13-year-old girl for sex.

–

Pacific Daily News – Aug 3, 2017

Lawsuit alleges priest raped boy waiting to be picked up after Mass … He was defrocked by the church around 2010 following allegations of sexual abuse.

–

Glasgow priest investigated over claims he had sexual relationship … Glasgow Evening Times – Jul 29, 2017 A PRIEST is being investigated amid allegations he had a sexual … of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act which alleges he committed a sexual abuse of trust.

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

