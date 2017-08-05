THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [AUGUST 5, 2017]

–
Shattered faith: Nearly 100 sex abuse suits against Catholic priests …
USA TODAY–Aug 4, 2017
It is one of nearly 100 lawsuits that describe rampant child sexual abuse by … The children’s steadfast faith in the island’s priests made them vulnerable, the …
Priest on Apuron investigation accused of sexual harassment
Pacific News Center–Aug 4, 2017
Ex-priest leaves prison after serving his sentence for child sex abuse
National Catholic Reporter–Jul 31, 2017
Former priest Paul R. Shanley listens to a procedural discussion during his 2005 trial in Cambridge, Mass. Shanley, a major figure in the U.S. church’s child sex …
Child Abuser Priest Busted by ‘Spotlight’ Team Has Been Released …
PopCulture.com–Jul 31, 2017
Lawsuit Accuses Former Phoenix Bishop of Sexually Abusing Boy
New York Times–Aug 3, 2017
Mr. Hale said Arizona case law allows victims of childhood sexual abuse to file … Phoenix Diocese resulted in indictments against at least six priests accused of …
Aurora Priest, Accused Of Sex Abuse, May Be Deported Before Trial
Patch.com–Aug 1, 2017
The former priest waived his right to appeal a deportation decision, meaning he may be deported back to Colombia before the trial begins.
Diocese settles three sexual abuse lawsuits involving late priest …
Windsor Star–Jul 30, 2017
Lawyer Robert Talach, shown in a Nov. 16, 2015 news conference, represents the three alleged victims in a civil suit against priest Linus Bastien.
Self-proclaimed ‘Archangel’ arrested for sex abuse in Sicily
Crux: Covering all things Catholic–Aug 3, 2017
ROME – Sexual abuse scandals have dogged the Catholic Church this summer … The lay movement in question was founded by a legendary local priest, Father …
Phoenix Bishop Thomas O’Brien accused of sexual abuse
KPNX 12 News TV–15 hours ago
O’Brien has already admitted to helping cover up suspected pedophile priest, but this is the first lawsuit to allege O’Brien was personally responsible for abuse.
Ian George investigated over how St Peter’s College sex abuser …
The Advertiser–Jul 31, 2017
Ian George investigated over how St Peter’s College sex abuser priest John … reporting the sexual abuse of a student by the then Reverend Mountford to police.
Former priest Ryan fails to appear in court over rape charges
Armidale Express–12 hours ago
A former Ballarat diocese Catholic priest accused of historic child sexual abuse in regional and suburban Victoria has not appeared in court for health reasons.
Turning a blind eye to child sexual abuse
The Australian–Aug 1, 2017
… Peter Hollingworth, misled an earlier child sexual abuse inquiry about his direct knowledge and handling of a priest’s pedophilia, should anything happen?
Taytay priest in trafficking case posts P120k bail
Rappler–Aug 1, 2017
The priest left the Marikina City police station around 3 pm on Tuesday, after spending almost 3 days in … He had allegedly “booked” a 13-year-old girl for sex.
Lawsuit alleges priest raped boy waiting to be picked up after Mass
Pacific Daily News–Aug 3, 2017
Lawsuit alleges priest raped boy waiting to be picked up after Mass … He was defrocked by the church around 2010 following allegations of sexual abuse.
Glasgow priest investigated over claims he had sexual relationship …
Glasgow Evening Times–Jul 29, 2017
A PRIEST is being investigated amid allegations he had a sexual … of the Sexual Offences Scotland Act which alleges he committed a sexual abuse of trust.
–
