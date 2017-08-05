Over 2,800 architects and engineers have publicly agreed that either laws of physics were defied on 9/11, or the official report must be false [VIDEO]

Over 2,800 architects and engineers have publicly agreed that there are many issues with the official 9/11 commission report given to the public as the definitive evidence of what happened. They discuss the broken laws of physics and the resilience of the structure itself which is a key factor in questioning the official story.

Some of the main points they bring up:

Additionally, WTC7 which most people don’t think about as clearly, wasn’t hit by a plane, and yet it caught fire and collapsed in the same free-fall speed as the twin towers. That can only happen when the support beams have been broken at the base of the structure.

http://investmentwatchblog.com/over-2800-architects-and-engineers-have-publicly-agreed-that-either-laws-of-physics-were-defied-on-911-or-the-official-report-must-be-false/

