05

Aug. ’17

Over 2,800 architects and engineers have publicly agreed that either laws of physics were defied on 9/11, or the official report must be false [VIDEO]

ARCHITECTS AND ENGINEERS

 

Over 2,800 architects and engineers have publicly agreed that there are many issues with the official 9/11 commission report given to the public as the definitive evidence of what happened. They discuss the broken laws of physics and the resilience of the structure itself which is a key factor in questioning the official story.

Some of the main points they bring up:

  1. Rapid onset of destruction
  2. Constant acceleration at or near free-fall through what should have been the path of greatest resistance
  3. Numerous eyewitness accounts of explosions including 118 FDNY personnel
  4. Lateral ejection of multi-ton steel framing members distances of 600 feet at more than 60 mph
  5. Mid-air pulverization of 90,000 tons of concrete, and large volumes of expanding pyroclastic-like dust clouds
  6. Isolated explosive ejections 20 to 60 stories below the “crush zone”
  7. Total destruction and dismemberment of all three buildings, with 220 floors each an acre in size missing from the Twin Towers’ debris pile
  8. Several tons of molten steel/iron found in the debris piles
  9. Evidence of thermite incendiaries on steel beams
  10. Nanothermite composites and iron microspheres found in WTC dust samples

Additionally, WTC7 which most people don’t think about as clearly, wasn’t hit by a plane, and yet it caught fire and collapsed in the same free-fall speed as the twin towers. That can only happen when the support beams have been broken at the base of the structure.

 

 

http://investmentwatchblog.com/over-2800-architects-and-engineers-have-publicly-agreed-that-either-laws-of-physics-were-defied-on-911-or-the-official-report-must-be-false/

