Over 2,800 architects and engineers have publicly agreed that either laws of physics were defied on 9/11, or the official report must be false [VIDEO]

Over 2,800 architects and engineers have publicly agreed that there are many issues with the official 9/11 commission report given to the public as the definitive evidence of what happened. They discuss the broken laws of physics and the resilience of the structure itself which is a key factor in questioning the official story.
Some of the main points they bring up:
- Rapid onset of destruction
- Constant acceleration at or near free-fall through what should have been the path of greatest resistance
- Numerous eyewitness accounts of explosions including 118 FDNY personnel
- Lateral ejection of multi-ton steel framing members distances of 600 feet at more than 60 mph
- Mid-air pulverization of 90,000 tons of concrete, and large volumes of expanding pyroclastic-like dust clouds
- Isolated explosive ejections 20 to 60 stories below the “crush zone”
- Total destruction and dismemberment of all three buildings, with 220 floors each an acre in size missing from the Twin Towers’ debris pile
- Several tons of molten steel/iron found in the debris piles
- Evidence of thermite incendiaries on steel beams
- Nanothermite composites and iron microspheres found in WTC dust samples
Additionally, WTC7 which most people don’t think about as clearly, wasn’t hit by a plane, and yet it caught fire and collapsed in the same free-fall speed as the twin towers. That can only happen when the support beams have been broken at the base of the structure.
http://investmentwatchblog.com/over-2800-architects-and-engineers-have-publicly-agreed-that-either-laws-of-physics-were-defied-on-911-or-the-official-report-must-be-false/