Published on Jul 20, 2017

The electric field is measured in Volts/metre and the magnetic field in Amps/metre, however it is more convenient simply to measure the amount of radiated power. This is known as power density, and is usually measured in units of Watts/square metre, but in this document it is more convenient to use the smaller unit of microwatts/square centimetre ([micro]w/[cm.sup.2]), (1 W/[m.sup.2] = 100 [micro]W/[cm.sup.2]).