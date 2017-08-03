03

Aug. ’17

Tax the Rich: An animated fairy tale [VIDEO]

 

Published on Dec 5, 2012

Tax the rich: An animated fairy tale, is narrated by Ed Asner, with animation by Mike Konopacki. Written and directed by Fred Glass for the California Federation of Teachers. An 8 minute video about how we arrived at this moment of poorly funded public services and widening economic inequality. Things go downhill in a happy and prosperous land after the rich decide they don’t want to pay taxes anymore. They tell the people that there is no alternative, but the people aren’t so sure. This land bears a startling resemblance to our land. For more info, http://www.cft.org. © 2012 California Federation of Teachers

