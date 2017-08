Published on Aug 1, 2017

Investigative Journalist Seymour Hersh (with high level FBI sources) discusses what he knows about the Seth Rich Murder. He reveals some interesting details about what is in the FBI report (FBI cyber unit looked Seth Rich’s laptop following his murder).

“The FBI found that Seth Rich had submitted a series of documents & emails from the DNC to a protected drop box of which wikileaks was able to access before he was killed.”

