03

Aug. ’17

Indefensible Moves: Pentagon criticizes Turkey’s plan to buy Russian air-defense system [VIDEO]

 

Published on Aug 3, 2017

One country that views the US as a major threat is Turkey. That comes amid a row between the two NATO allies with the Pentagon recently slamming Ankara’s recent decision to buy a Russian air-defense system – rather than opting for NATO technology. Washington says the Russian equipment could be incompatible with other systems used by the alliance. Turkey says it had tried to purchase similar systems from Washington, but the US refused and that’s why Ankara switched business partners.

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s