TRUTH BOMB! “Songbird” Mccain Was ALWAYS a Traitor and NEVER a War Hero

After failing the American people once again, this time by casting the vote which killed our hopes of repealing the disastrous ObamaCare policy, John McCain will attempt to hide (as he always does) behind his “war hero” status.

It seems that every time McCain, who is a traitor to the American people, shows his true globalist colors, he’s shielded from his heinous actions by reminding everyone that he spent five years in a North Vietnamese Army prison camp.

Well, the thing is, that excuse really isn’t going to cut it, and while many have held back on their criticism of McCain due to his military “service,” it may be time to take a second look…

John McCain never actually planned on a career in politics, he wanted to be an admiral like his dad.

The only problem was, his less-than-stellar military record would never allow him to rise to such a rank, so he did what any other dirtbag would do; he got into politics and became rich and powerful off the backs of hardworking Americans.

One bit of hidden dirt from McCain’s past stands out above the rest, which is his role in the tragedy abroad the USS Forrestal, which occurred in 1967 in the Gulf of Tonkin.

McCain, who was well known among his military peers for being arrogant and reckless, attempted a “wet start” of his jet, while on the deck of the Forrestal, a “show off” maneuver which causes flames to burst from the afterburner of the aircraft.