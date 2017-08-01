The Atlantic’s new owner calls Hillary Clinton “one of America’s greatest modern creations” [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 1, 2017

A woman named Laurene Powell Jobs and her organization, the Emerson Collective, are buying a majority stake in The Atlantic magazine. Powell Jobs is Steve Jobs’ widow. In 2015, Time magazine named her one of the most influential people of the year. And in her interview for Time, she spoke of her love for none other than Hillary Clinton. This is what she had to say about her queen: ‘Hillary Clinton is not familiar. She is revolutionary. Not radical, but revolutionary…She is one of America’s greatest modern creations.’ The Resident discusses. Follow The Resident at http://www.twitter.com/TheResident