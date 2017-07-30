The Zapruder Film – NEW FINDINGS (JFK Assassination) [VIDEO]

Published on Dec 31, 2015

In light of NEW investigation, the Zapruder Film has without a doupt been altered by the CIA in the days after the JFK assassination to hide evidence of a conspiracy. Legendary CIA photo interpreter Dino Brugioni says it was.

In this film, Brugioni speaks for the first time about his examination of the film at the CIA’s National Photographic Interpretation Center on the Saturday evening after the assassination. As researcher Doug Horne discovers, Brugioni was not aware of a second examination of the film at NPIC the following evening by a completely different team and believes the Zapruder Film in the archives today is not the film he saw the day after the assassination.

Drawing on Volume 4 of his book Inside the ARRB, Doug Horne, former chief analyst of military records at the Assassination Records Review Board, sets the scene for his interview with Brugioni and presents his disturbing conclusions.