The Truth About The Awan Family Democrat IT Scandal | Debbie Wasserman Schultz Exposed [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 28, 2017

We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate

MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3764/the…

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneu…

On February 2nd, 2017, Democrat-hired informational technology workers Abid Awan, Imran Awan, Jamal Awan, Hina Alvi and Natalia Sova were barred from the House of Representatives computer networks. The Awan family members are currently under criminal investigation by U.S. Capitol Police after it was discovered that congressional information was being “funneled” to an off-site server and various equipment had been stolen. Due to the nature of their work, the suspects had full access to the emails and sensitive documents of dozens of congressional members who employed them – including multiple members of the homeland security, foreign affairs and intelligence committees.

Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/awan-family