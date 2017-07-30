30

Jul. ’17

“The Entire US Territory Is Now Within Striking Range” Warns Kim Jong-Un of North Korea [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jul 29, 2017

Confirming a Friday report by David Wright, physicist and co-director of the UCS Global Security Program, that the newest North Korean ICBM – which on Friday night flew for 45 minutes, reaching an altitude of up to 3,725 kilometers and traveled just under 1,000 kilometers before landing in Japan waters – can strike half the major metro areas on the continental US, overnight North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un said that “we have demonstrated our ability to fire our intercontinental ballistic rocket at any time and place and that the entire U.S. territory is within our shooting range.”

Learn More:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07…

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s