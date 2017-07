Published on Jul 10, 2017

Hi Ladies & Gents and welcome back to another episode from The 9/11 Blacklist:Chasing Shadows.In episode 35 we explore World Trade Center 6.What happened to this building?What could have caused the damage?Why was this building not featured prominently on the mainstream media?Does the official story as to what happened to this building have any veracity?Why are researchers interested in this building?……What do you believe?