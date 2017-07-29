THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JULY 29, 2017]

–

–

–

ABC News – 15 hours ago

Shanley, now 86, was a figure in the Boston Roman Catholic priest sex abuse scandal. He was released after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a …

Paul Shanley, ex-priest notorious in Boston abuse scandal, freed …

USA TODAY – 21 hours ago

–

Tribune-Review – 15 hours ago

But, as disclosed by the Diocese of Greensburg on Monday, the real reason for Sweeney’s abrupt departure was an allegation of sexual abuse dating back 25 …

Priest arrested over alleged sex abuse

The Times – 11 hours ago

–

ABC News – Jul 26, 2017

The conviction of a Pennsylvania priest accused of sexually abusing orphans during missionary trips to Honduras has been upheld by a federal appeals court.

–

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – Jul 24, 2017

The victim said he long kept the incident secret but decided to come forward after watching the 2015 movie “Spotlight,” about sexual abuse by priests in Boston.

–

Aljazeera.com – Jul 25, 2017

Cardinal Pell faces court on sexual abuse charges …. More recently, Pell became the focus of a clergy sex abuse investigation, with Victoria detectives flying to …

–

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle – Jul 27, 2017

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Protesters are vowing to demonstrate outside the Massachusetts prison where a notorious figure in the Boston clergy sex abuse …

–

PennLive.com – Jul 25, 2017

Disgraced Catholic priest loses appeal of ‘sex tourism’ convictions for molesting … The Maurizio case is just one of scores of sex–abuse allegations leveled at …

–

Ottawa Sun – Jul 24, 2017

He is the tenth person to come forward through the legal system in the year since the Sun published a series about the dark history of clergy sex abuse in Ottawa …

–

Chicago Tribune – 10 hours ago

With his ordered deportation looming, a former Aurora priest charged with … to multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two girls, who were …

–

Great Falls Tribune – Jul 26, 2017

The window is closing for victims and survivors to file claims of abuse … to begin financing a settlement fund for those reported to be abused by priests, brothers …

–

Tribune-Review – Jul 24, 2017

Area Catholics and ex-Catholics who testified before a state grand jury that met in 2014 to investigate Roman Catholic clergy sexual abuse reacted Monday to …

–

WFAA – Jul 22, 2017

Witness after witness told their detailed stories of sexual abuse that stretched years by Rudy Kos, a long-time priest in the Roman Catholic Church. Even lawyers …

–

Butler Eagle (subscription) – Jul 25, 2017

A now-retired Roman Catholic priest who once served in Freeport was charged … Sweeney has not been the subject of any other child sexual abuse complaint.

–

The Kingston Whig-Standard – Jul 27, 2017

A disgraced pedophile priest, sentenced in April to three years in penitentiary for … short of murder, nothing exacts a greater toll on the soul,” than sexual abuse.

–

AberdeenNews.com – Jul 24, 2017

Retired priest accused of forcing boy to perform oral sex … said its records indicate Sweeney has not been the subject of any other child sexual abuse complaint.

–

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

–

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

–

