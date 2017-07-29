THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JULY 29, 2017]

–
–
–
Ex-priest in Boston sex abuse scandal released from prison
ABC News–15 hours ago
Shanley, now 86, was a figure in the Boston Roman Catholic priest sex abuse scandal. He was released after completing a 12-year sentence for the rape of a …
Paul Shanley, ex-priest notorious in Boston abuse scandal, freed …
USA TODAY–21 hours ago
–
Former West Newton priest accused of sex abuse was supportive of …
Tribune-Review–15 hours ago
But, as disclosed by the Diocese of Greensburg on Monday, the real reason for Sweeney’s abrupt departure was an allegation of sexual abuse dating back 25 …
Priest arrested over alleged sex abuse
The Times–11 hours ago
–
Priest’s conviction in sex abuse of Honduran orphans upheld
ABC News–Jul 26, 2017
The conviction of a Pennsylvania priest accused of sexually abusing orphans during missionary trips to Honduras has been upheld by a federal appeals court.
–
Priest in Greensburg Diocese charged with sexual abuse of a minor
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette–Jul 24, 2017
The victim said he long kept the incident secret but decided to come forward after watching the 2015 movie “Spotlight,” about sexual abuse by priests in Boston.
–
Cardinal Pell faces court on sexual abuse charges
Aljazeera.com–Jul 25, 2017
Cardinal Pell faces court on sexual abuse charges …. More recently, Pell became the focus of a clergy sex abuse investigation, with Victoria detectives flying to …
Australia’s Cardinal George Pell pleads not guilty to sex abuse …
UPI.com–Jul 26, 2017
–
Abuse victims to protest release of priest who raped boy
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle–Jul 27, 2017
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (AP) — Protesters are vowing to demonstrate outside the Massachusetts prison where a notorious figure in the Boston clergy sex abuse …
–
Disgraced Catholic priest loses appeal of ‘sex tourism’ convictions …
PennLive.com–Jul 25, 2017
Disgraced Catholic priest loses appeal of ‘sex tourism’ convictions for molesting … The Maurizio case is just one of scores of sex–abuse allegations leveled at …
–
New victim sues Archdiocese of Ottawa for alleged sexual abuse
Ottawa Sun–Jul 24, 2017
He is the tenth person to come forward through the legal system in the year since the Sun published a series about the dark history of clergy sex abuse in Ottawa …
–
Lawyers scrambling to prevent deportation of priest accused of …
Chicago Tribune–10 hours ago
With his ordered deportation looming, a former Aurora priest charged with … to multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving two girls, who were …
–
Diocese sex abuse settlement: Proceedings nearing as deadline …
Great Falls Tribune–Jul 26, 2017
The window is closing for victims and survivors to file claims of abuse … to begin financing a settlement fund for those reported to be abused by priests, brothers …
–
Western Pennsylvania Catholics, victims react to latest abuse arrest
Tribune-Review–Jul 24, 2017
Area Catholics and ex-Catholics who testified before a state grand jury that met in 2014 to investigate Roman Catholic clergy sexual abuse reacted Monday to …
–
‘Wake up the Pope’: The North Texas verdict that shook the Catholic …
WFAA–Jul 22, 2017
Witness after witness told their detailed stories of sexual abuse that stretched years by Rudy Kos, a long-time priest in the Roman Catholic Church. Even lawyers …
–
Retired priest denies sex charges
Butler Eagle (subscription)–Jul 25, 2017
A now-retired Roman Catholic priest who once served in Freeport was charged … Sweeney has not been the subject of any other child sexual abuse complaint.
–
Jailed priest pleads guilty to molesting boy
The Kingston Whig-Standard–Jul 27, 2017
A disgraced pedophile priest, sentenced in April to three years in penitentiary for … short of murder, nothing exacts a greater toll on the soul,” than sexual abuse.
–
Retired priest accused of forcing boy to perform oral sex
AberdeenNews.com–Jul 24, 2017
Retired priest accused of forcing boy to perform oral sex … said its records indicate Sweeney has not been the subject of any other child sexual abuse complaint.
–
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
–
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
–
