WELLS FARGO BANK: This Is A Full-Blown Scandal That Affects Over 800,000 People [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 28, 2017

Wells Fargo is in boiling hot water. Again.

One day after the NYT reported the latest major scandal involving Warren Buffett’s favorite bank, in which the bank was busted less than a year after its miss-selling fraud cost the former CEO his job, revealing that the bank charged some 800,000 customers for auto insurance they did not need (with some still paying for it), the demands for resignation have arrived.

In a statement from NYC Comtroller Scott Stringer, he demands that Wells Fargo must immediately “jump-start” necessary board change by replacing Chairman Stephen Sanger with a new independent chairperson following the latest “mismanagement” revelations.

In surprisingly harsh words, Stringer does not hold anything back against the worst performing bank stock today (WFC -2.8%):

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07…