It Gets Worse => Wasserman Schultz IT Staffer Imran Awan Subscribed To Pedophile-Centric YouTube Channels (VIDEO)

Debbie Wasserman Schultz was all smiles on election day with a friend.

Joshua Caplan Jul 28th, 2017 8:36 am

With each passing day, we learn more and more about of the dark and murky past of Pakistan IT staffer Imran Awan. The former employee of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is not only being accused of stealing hardware from ranking Democrats and sending sensitive intel to foreign groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, but now it appears Imran Awan may have been interested in watching Pedophile-centric YouTube videos. ibankcoin.com reports: YouTuber Tracy Beanz has discovered that the Pakistani DNC IT Staffer arrested Monday night for bank fraud while attempting to flee the country was a fan of several pedo-centric YouTube channels–including one featured on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0 program. Imran Awan, the long-time employee and friend of Debbie Wasserman Schultz –currently under investigation by the FBI and DC Capitol Police for a variety of alleged crimes unrelated to his Monday arrest (and whose lawyer oddly mentioned ‘pizzagate‘ in a post-arrest statement), subscribed to YouTube channel “Seven Super Girls” – which has over 12 billion views, and features children performing in sexualized ‘bits.’ Update: Awan Brothers Helped Wasserman Schultz Take Out Bernie – Make Disguised Calls

Tony Shaffer: This is like a Quarantino movie with everything but a gimp but I think the gimp is still going to show up… Wasserman Schultz hes employed three brothers that are Pakistani origin at three times the salary of everybody else who does IT on Capitol Hill… What is really key here is not really about hard drives. It’s that these individuals during the time they worked for her on Capitol Hill in her position there as a member of Congress had massive access to all sorts of databases — to include sensitive information being held by the House Foreign Affairs Committee and other committees that they had access to. What this all comes down to is like OK, you can have all that, but what gets worse is she actually employs these folks to do hideous things behind the scenes. There is evidence now that at least one of these brothers was helping her to do the Bernie Sanders malevolent activities. They were trying to manipulate things against him. They actually helped her do things like voice change calls.

http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/gets-worse-wasserman-schultz-staffer-imran-awan-subscribed-pedophile-centric-youtube-channels-video/

