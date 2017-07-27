Why Were All Sandy Hook Parents So Elderly? [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 23, 2017

Re-upload from YouTube channel Kate Slade. Link to original https://youtu.be/G2kPfo27Jl4

Being that Lenny Pozner is on a rampage taking down all Sandy Hook videos, I wanted to make sure I saved this.

Original description : Pointing out the obvious with the combined average age of these mother’s to be 42.2 years old, parents of first grader’s. While it is true women are waiting longer to have children, the odds of these mom’s being so much older, is pretty uncommon.