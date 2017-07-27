SHOCK POLL: Michigan Senate Race – Kid Rock 54% (inc) Stabenow 46% – Harbinger of another GOP landslide

I’d wager that most liberals are still in a bit of a shock over the fact that Donald Trump is in the White House. Never in a million years did they expect a brash, unapologetic billionaire and former reality TV star to win the highest office in the land. It was simply unthinkable.

Well, the Left should probably get ready for another unexpected election loss, because another eccentric conservative celebrity has decided to run for office.

Earlier this month, Kid Rock, the famous country/nu metal/rap musician announced that he was going to run for the senate seat in his home state of Michigan. Much like what happened when Trump announced his presidential bid, most observers assumed that Kid Rock’s announcement was just a publicity stunt. That notion was quickly dispelled once Kid Rock confirmed his ambitions on Twitter.

I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1 — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017

And once again, much to the surprise of the establishment, the musician is surprisingly popular. A recent poll from Delphi Analytica showed that Robert “Kid Rock” Ritchie was preferred by voters, when compared to incumbent Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow.

To gauge Ritchie’s chances in a hypothetical general election matchup, Delphi Analytica conducted a poll from July 14-18 of 668 Michigan residents.

Of respondents who stated a preference between Debbie Stabenow and Robert Ritchie, 54% stated they would vote for Ritchie while 46% said they would vote for Debbie Stabenow.

These results could indicate that Ritchie is a popular figure in Michigan, Debbie Stabenow is unpopular, or some combination of concurrent trends. The relatively large, 44%, number of undecided respondents may be due to the early stages of the campaign.

