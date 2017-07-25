25

Yet Again, Mysterious Odor Sickens People On American Airlines Flight [VIDEO]

 

For the second time in just over a week, media outlets are reporting people got sick on an American Airlines flight due to a strange odor.

The latest incident comes out of Miami International Airport, where WSVN is reporting several crew members were sickened and asked to be taken to a hospital Monday due to something they smelled. It involved American Airlines Flight 1625 from San Antonio, Texas, the station reported.

American Airlines operates its second-busiest hub at Charlotte Douglas, second to Dallas/Fort Worth.

