Yet Again, Mysterious Odor Sickens People On American Airlines Flight [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 25, 2017

For the second time in just over a week, media outlets are reporting people got sick on an American Airlines flight due to a strange odor.

The latest incident comes out of Miami International Airport, where WSVN is reporting several crew members were sickened and asked to be taken to a hospital Monday due to something they smelled. It involved American Airlines Flight 1625 from San Antonio, Texas, the station reported.

American Airlines operates its second-busiest hub at Charlotte Douglas, second to Dallas/Fort Worth.

