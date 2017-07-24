WIKILEAKS: NEW: 3,810 JFK assassination documents. 441 never seen before. 3,369 now unredacted

JFK Assassination Records – 2017 Additional Documents Release
The National Archives and Records Administration is releasing documents previously withheld in accordance with the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act. The vast majority of the Collection (88%) has been open in full and released to the public since the late 1990s. The records at issue are documents previously identified as assassination records, but withheld in full or withheld in part. Learn more
This release consists of 3,810 documents, including 441 formerly withheld-in-full documents and 3,369 documents formerly released with portions redacted. The documents originate from FBI and CIA series identified by the Assassination Records Review Board as assassination records. More releases will follow.
To view the entire file, you may visit the National Archives at College Park and request access to the original records.
Accessing the Release Files
Each release file is a ZIP file containing copies of the records and a corresponding XLSX spreadsheet with metadata about each file.
To access the files, you will need:
- decompression software such as WinZip to “unzip” the contents
- software such as Adobe Acrobat to view the PDF files
- software such as Windows Media Player to listen to the WAV files
- software such as Microsoft Excel to view the XLSX spreadsheet
Once a file has been unzipped, use the XLSX spreadsheet to understand the content and context of each file.
Files
July 2017 Release – Formerly Released in Part (Zip – 2.0GB)
Content List (XLSX – 415KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 1 of 9 (Zip – 2.0GB)
Content List (XLSX – 28KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 2 of 9 (Zip – 1.9GB)
Content List (XLSX – 13KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 3 of 9 (Zip – 814MB)
Content List (XLSX – 32KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 4 of 9 (Zip – 1.6GB)
Content List (XLSX – 9KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 5 of 9 (Zip – 2.3GB)
Content List (XLSX – 9KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 6 of 9 (Zip – 2.1GB)
Content List (XLSX – 9KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 7 of 9 (Zip – 2.3GB)
Content List (XLSX – 9KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 8 of 9 (Zip – 1.9GB)
Content List (XLSX – 9KB)
July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 9 of 9 (Zip – 1.8GB)
Content List (XLSX – 9KB)
