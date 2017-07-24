WIKILEAKS: NEW: 3,810 JFK assassination documents. 441 never seen before. 3,369 now unredacted

JFK Assassination Records – 2017 Additional Documents Release

The National Archives and Records Administration is releasing documents previously withheld in accordance with the JFK Assassination Records Collection Act. The vast majority of the Collection (88%) has been open in full and released to the public since the late 1990s. The records at issue are documents previously identified as assassination records, but withheld in full or withheld in part. Learn more

This release consists of 3,810 documents, including 441 formerly withheld-in-full documents and 3,369 documents formerly released with portions redacted. The documents originate from FBI and CIA series identified by the Assassination Records Review Board as assassination records. More releases will follow.

To view the entire file, you may visit the National Archives at College Park and request access to the original records.

Accessing the Release Files

Each release file is a ZIP file containing copies of the records and a corresponding XLSX spreadsheet with metadata about each file.

To access the files, you will need:

decompression software such as WinZip to “unzip” the contents

software such as Adobe Acrobat to view the PDF files

software such as Windows Media Player to listen to the WAV files

software such as Microsoft Excel to view the XLSX spreadsheet

Once a file has been unzipped, use the XLSX spreadsheet to understand the content and context of each file.

Files

July 2017 Release – Formerly Released in Part (Zip – 2.0GB)

Content List (XLSX – 415KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: 35fcee931885593547aa38ed9322604d

SHA1: 8f6eccb33ce656210a8f1f10c378458fa1ee3266

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 1 of 9 (Zip – 2.0GB)

Content List (XLSX – 28KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: 935e830e77d1c6463ca2b373812a4c91

SHA1: f4fa98b8e08915735a250bdef212071154535c31

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 2 of 9 (Zip – 1.9GB)

Content List (XLSX – 13KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: 580791bbc2f1ec00824c12680053994d

SHA1: db131c91498216aed0f60a4d847aecf3acab25cb

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 3 of 9 (Zip – 814MB)

Content List (XLSX – 32KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: 474871633edc58501bea358768391aec

SHA1: f626921ad5e488ccfa499a356a7226c75150922b

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 4 of 9 (Zip – 1.6GB)

Content List (XLSX – 9KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: 38e1fb6a447d8e2fc335bbf114687413

SHA1: 88e381f94877756f8a29de9dccda0491dbf02704

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 5 of 9 (Zip – 2.3GB)

Content List (XLSX – 9KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: 7456a239a1755ab187312e16d5c611be

SHA1: ad7dea48b5064d43bbfea3a0fad498abafbd6c29

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 6 of 9 (Zip – 2.1GB)

Content List (XLSX – 9KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: e35b648aec1bdf07ac6fd1acb55817b2

SHA1: 6d0f1d1de040997b3b1ff917eb93e8f4a62c55d6

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 7 of 9 (Zip – 2.3GB)

Content List (XLSX – 9KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: 3b38c06099f26d1b1d5c0f69792b478a

SHA1: d10d70fad1c51598497b8704e842284b225bccdc

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 8 of 9 (Zip – 1.9GB)

Content List (XLSX – 9KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: 8fc0c4fd4898f90066045455e44dbb04

SHA1: c0c3462e51a7c02ea0f5d95edc3f758e7390d568

July 2017 Release – Formerly Withheld in Full – Part 9 of 9 (Zip – 1.8GB)

Content List (XLSX – 9KB)

Checksum / Hashing functions:

MD5: b379ac0e799e308c324c607127900da9

SHA1: b1bd1787880db21c18190bfedfcd7b5c4aad2d7a

Advertisements