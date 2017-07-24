24

Jul. ’17

This is why Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is the shadiest politician in America aside from Hillary Clinton

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her information technicians may be in hot water over new FBI/Capitol Police criminal probe

In my opinion, it does not get any dirtier than this people! Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and her IT people are being investigated in a criminal probe! They have smashed hard drives and Wasserman herself has threatened the police cheif on at least one occasion.

As I reported for Intellihub.com: “Several smashed computer hard drives and other evidence was recently retrieved by the FBI from the home of a former information technology administrator of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), a Pakistani foreign national named Imran Awan, reports say. […] The items were cataloged as part of a Capitol Police criminal probe into whether serious and illegal violations took place on the House of Representatives IT network.”

https://steemit.com/corruption/@shepardambellas/this-is-why-rep-debbie-wasserman-schultz-is-the-shadiest-politician-in-america-aside-from-hillary-clinton

 

 

