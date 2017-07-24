24

Hungary Prime Minister Says George Soros Seeks To Muslimize Europe [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jul 23, 2017

The war of words between Hungary’s outspoken prime minister Viktor Orban and liberal billionaire George Soros escalated to previously unseen levels on Saturday, when the Hungarian PM said that European Union leaders and Soros are seeking a “new, mixed, Muslimized Europe,” however during a visit to Romania, Orban said that Hungary’s border fences, supported by other Central European countries, will block the EU-Soros effort to increase Muslim migration into Europe. http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07…

