Martial Law Extended Until End of Year, Protesters Storm Philippines Congress [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 22, 2017

The Philippines Congress voted overwhelmingly in favor of extending martial law on the island of Mindanao Saturday as the battle against IS-affiliated fighters continues. So far, over 420 militants, 100 soldiers, and 45 civilians have been killed.

The initial period of martial law, which began on May 23, was due to expire Saturday evening, but strongman President Rodrigo Duterte submitted a written request to Congress to hold an extraordinary vote.

The decision was largely a foregone conclusion, however, as Duterte commands a majority in both houses, though several members of congress did voice their opposition.

