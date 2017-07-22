22

Jul. ’17

THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JULY 22, 2017]

Ex-Aurora priest charged with sex abuse avoids deportation

Chicago Tribune10 hours ago
A former Aurora priest charged with sexually abusing two young girls at their Catholic church appears to have eluded deportation to his native Colombia — for …

Convicted soul: A priest-perpetrator of child sexual abuse shares his …

National Catholic ReporterJul 20, 2017
Gilbert Gustafson was ordained a priest in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis in 1977, served as an associate priest at St. Mary of the Lake Parish in …

Man Sues Archdiocese, Cites Sex Abuse by Priest at Orphanage

U.S. News & World ReportJul 17, 2017
BOSTON (AP) — A New York man is suing the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston for sexual abuse he says he suffered decades ago at a church-affiliated …

Lawsuit accuses OC priest of sexually assaulting his assistant at …

Los Angeles TimesJul 20, 2017
The decision to return a priest to ministry despite prior accusations of sexual misconduct echoes similar actions that led to the child sex abuse scandal that …

‘Culture of Silence’ Abetted Abuse of at Least 547 German Choir …

New York TimesJul 18, 2017
He has denied awareness of sexual abuse taking place, and the new … or the question of whether the priest might have turned a blind eye to the abuse, though …
Hundreds of German choir boys allegedly abused, report says
In-DepthCNN InternationalJul 19, 2017

Christian priest held for sexual abuse of minor boys

Times of IndiaJul 18, 2017
KOZHIKODE: Police have arrested a priest for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor boys at a children’s home at Meenangadi in Wayanad district.
Kerala priest arrested for sexually abusing minor boys
InternationalIndia TodayJul 18, 2017

Former high ranking parish priest accused of child sex abuse

Northern StarJul 18, 2017
A RETIRED Catholic parish priest who stands accused of several child sexual abuse offences was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday …

Overland Park priest removed from parish over accusation of …

fox4kc.comJul 18, 2017
Overland Park priest removed from parish over accusation of misconduct with … the archdiocese does provide information for reporting sexual abuse by priests.

Former priest, Boy Scout leader, accused in new abuse suits

Pacific Daily NewsJul 18, 2017
This is the second time Techaira has been named in a clergy sex abuse lawsuit. The first lawsuit naming Techaira was filed on June 22, alleging that Techaira …
Two more come forward alleging clergy sex abuse
KUAM.comJul 18, 2017

Defrocked Ballarat priest to face court on string of historical child sex

The AgeJul 20, 2017
Detectives from Victoria Police’s Sano taskforce, the squad set up to investigate historic child sexual abuse, are believed to be investigating Mr Ryan in the wake …
New historic Warrnambool sex charges include rape
Warrnambool StandardJul 19, 2017

Priest allegedly molested 5 students as punishment

Pacific Daily NewsJul 20, 2017
Two other lawsuits, filed by former altar boys, accuse former priest Louis Brouillard of sexual abuse and molestation. The three plaintiffs are represented by …

Former North Catholic teacher completes Australia prison sentence …

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette16 hours ago
Brother Bernard Hartman, a former teacher at North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, is expected to be released from an Australian prison this weekend and …

KCKPD investigates allegations against suspended priest

KSHBJul 19, 2017
KCKPD investigates allegations against suspended priest … The process for reporting an alleged sexual abuse against a child can be found in the Archdiocese …

Back of the Yards priest who admitted to sexual misconduct as …

Chicago TribuneJul 18, 2017
Back of the Yards priest who admitted to sexual misconduct as teenager … In an interview with the Tribune last year, he admitted to committing abuse as a minor.

Priest in secular institute under investigation for pedophilia

La Croix International (registration) (blog)Jul 19, 2017
“He is charged with serious acts of sexual abuse of a minor committed eleven years ago,” the statement said. The priest has since been placed under judicial …

Another child sex abuse scandal uncovers crisis of celibacy in …

NOW MagazineJul 19, 2017
One of the most senior Roman Catholic clergy in the world, a champion to conservative Catholics, has been charged with multiple sexual offences.

Over half of 95 sex abuse cases are against Brouillard

Pacific News CenterJul 21, 2017
Guam – The sex abuse lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Agana continue to pile … Brouillard and the other case involves the late priest Father Ray Techaira.

Priest John Denham to face fresh Taree child sex allegations

Newcastle HeraldJul 16, 2017
CONVICTED child sex offender Catholic priest John Denham has been charged … Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse that he was …

Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States

http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html

National Survivor Advocates Coalition

https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/

