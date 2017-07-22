THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JULY 22, 2017]

–

Chicago Tribune – 10 hours ago

A former Aurora priest charged with sexually abusing two young girls at their Catholic church appears to have eluded deportation to his native Colombia — for …

–

National Catholic Reporter – Jul 20, 2017

Gilbert Gustafson was ordained a priest in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis in 1977, served as an associate priest at St. Mary of the Lake Parish in …

–

U.S. News & World Report – Jul 17, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — A New York man is suing the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston for sexual abuse he says he suffered decades ago at a church-affiliated …

–

Los Angeles Times – Jul 20, 2017

The decision to return a priest to ministry despite prior accusations of sexual misconduct echoes similar actions that led to the child sex abuse scandal that …

–

New York Times – Jul 18, 2017

He has denied awareness of sexual abuse taking place, and the new … or the question of whether the priest might have turned a blind eye to the abuse, though …

Hundreds of German choir boys allegedly abused, report says

In-Depth – CNN International – Jul 19, 2017

–

Times of India – Jul 18, 2017

KOZHIKODE: Police have arrested a priest for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor boys at a children’s home at Meenangadi in Wayanad district.

Kerala priest arrested for sexually abusing minor boys

International – India Today – Jul 18, 2017

–

Northern Star – Jul 18, 2017

A RETIRED Catholic parish priest who stands accused of several child sexual abuse offences was excused from appearing in Lismore Local Court on Tuesday …

–

fox4kc.com – Jul 18, 2017

Overland Park priest removed from parish over accusation of misconduct with … the archdiocese does provide information for reporting sexual abuse by priests.

–

Pacific Daily News – Jul 18, 2017

This is the second time Techaira has been named in a clergy sex abuse lawsuit. The first lawsuit naming Techaira was filed on June 22, alleging that Techaira …

Two more come forward alleging clergy sex abuse

KUAM.com – Jul 18, 2017

–

The Age – Jul 20, 2017

Detectives from Victoria Police’s Sano taskforce, the squad set up to investigate historic child sexual abuse, are believed to be investigating Mr Ryan in the wake …

New historic Warrnambool sex charges include rape

Warrnambool Standard – Jul 19, 2017

–

Pacific Daily News – Jul 20, 2017

Two other lawsuits, filed by former altar boys, accuse former priest Louis Brouillard of sexual abuse and molestation. The three plaintiffs are represented by …

–

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette – 16 hours ago

Brother Bernard Hartman, a former teacher at North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, is expected to be released from an Australian prison this weekend and …

–

KSHB – Jul 19, 2017

KCKPD investigates allegations against suspended priest … The process for reporting an alleged sexual abuse against a child can be found in the Archdiocese …

–

Chicago Tribune – Jul 18, 2017

Back of the Yards priest who admitted to sexual misconduct as teenager … In an interview with the Tribune last year, he admitted to committing abuse as a minor.

–

La Croix International (registration) (blog) – Jul 19, 2017

“He is charged with serious acts of sexual abuse of a minor committed eleven years ago,” the statement said. The priest has since been placed under judicial …

–

NOW Magazine – Jul 19, 2017

One of the most senior Roman Catholic clergy in the world, a champion to conservative Catholics, has been charged with multiple sexual offences.

–

Pacific News Center – Jul 21, 2017

Guam – The sex abuse lawsuits against the Archdiocese of Agana continue to pile … Brouillard and the other case involves the late priest Father Ray Techaira.

–

Newcastle Herald – Jul 16, 2017

CONVICTED child sex offender Catholic priest John Denham has been charged … Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse that he was …

–

