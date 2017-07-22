22

Hackers Steal Millions of Social Security Numbers, 10 States Affected [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jul 22, 2017

A security breach in the Kansas Department of Commerce has exposed millions of Social Security numbers from people across 10 states to hackers. Many other accounts were also attacked.
Identifying information of millions of people in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont are in the hands of hackers, according to an open records request by a collaboration of sources through the Kansas News Company.

