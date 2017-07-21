America’s Lawyer: BEAR HUGGER: The HOSPITAL Bacteria Spreading Heat Blanket: 3M/ARIZANT Faces Lawsuits [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 20, 2017

On this episode of America’s Lawyer, Mike Papantonio discusses how a popular brand of warming device known as The Bair Hugger is actually causing deadly infections to spread to patients with attorney, Daniel Nigh. Mike then talks with Alexis Pleus, Director of “Truth Pharm” about Big Pharma’s legal battles for destroying American lives with their opioids. Then Mollye Barrows, Legal Journalist for The Trial Lawyer Magazine, talks with Mike about how the next head of the EPA’s toxic regulatory division which informs the public when a chemical is harmful, may well end up being the same guy who is unapologetic about his ties with tobacco and chemical industries.