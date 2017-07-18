John Kerry Said 911 Tower Was Brought Down In A “Controlled Fashion.” [VIDEO]

Published on May 8, 2017

During a 2004 presidential campaign tour, John Kerry was filmed going off script and admitting to a small audience that World Trade Center building 7 (WTC 7) was brought down intentionally via a controlled demolition due to the fact that it posed a danger to surrounding buildings.

In a rare admission, Senator Kerry’s response to the small gathering should stun anybody who watches it.

Newnationalist.net reports: The outcome illustrates why these campaigns have become controlled, orchestrated events. After all, you never know when the truth might suddenly come right at you. I had never seen this exchange until now, but the questioner asked Kerry about WTC 7 on 9/11.

For reference, the second video is the infamous WTC leaseholder (((“Lucky” Larry Silverstein))) going off script, stating that WTC 7 was “pulled,” which is a demolition term. The third video is BBC stating WTC 7 (aka the Solomon Building) fell 20 minutes before it actually happened. Once again and as we have often seen, the players are messing up the script.

Kerry’s answer should floor anyone. This was after the cartoon physics NIST report stated WTC7 fell from “structural failure caused by fire” with no claim of a demolition.

It suggests that Kerry, like Silverstein, forgot the script. Abraham Lincoln said it best: “No man has a good enough memory to be a successful liar.”

Or a second theory is that a presidential candidate (like most Americans) was largely clueless or disinterested in what transpired that day. Either would be a nasty scenario giving license to rampant criminal conspiracy.

Separately, John Kerry also claimed to be uninformed about his family background, which he claimed was Irish. But this was subterfuge.

Article Source: http://yournewswire.com/john-kerry-wt…