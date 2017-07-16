“NO FOUL PLAY WHATSOEVER”: Two More “Suicides” Linked to Clinton Corruption Investigations [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 15, 2017

Two more names to add to the Clinton body count. Klaus Eberwein and Peter W. Smith both involved in investigations into Clinton corruption… and both commit suicide in hotel rooms. The job is getting harder and harder for the peddlers of coincidence theories.

Published on Sep 10, 2016

This is the definitive documentary on the Hillary and Bill Clinton killing spree that has been ongoing since they burst onto the scene in Arkansas. A trail of dead and mysterious deaths surround the Clinton’s and I document 114 and more deaths in this film that they are directly connected to. Hill and Bill are Illuminati puppets, that are killing off anyone who might expose the 4th branches operations. Bill and Hillary are some of the most proficient serial killers of all time and need to be put into prison immediately.