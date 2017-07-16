15-minute video: America’s Dark History Of Lying To Go To Worldwide Wars … [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 2, 2017

From Vietnam to the first Gulf war; the more recent Iraq war, and then Libya and now Syria, the U.S. government has a long dark history of lying to justify invading other countries…

Please bear in mind that this just covers a few historical incidents of their methodology at work… the proverbial Rabbit Hole runs much MUCH deeper.

If you are interested in learning more about what’s really going on in the world today, please read my essay: https://anewkindofhuman.com/unadulter…

And to learn more about how media and governments around the world lie to us and manipulate us read my other essay here: https://anewkindofhuman.com/29-times-…

Song used at end of video: https://youtu.be/l_nyMMvQSQo

Testimony sources listed in video:

60 Minutes Documentary On Fake Testimony Of “Nayirah”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhGl0…

60 Minutes Documentary on Gulf Of Tonkin Incident: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Uy5R…

The Fog Of War Documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8ZhI…

Sourced documents listed in video:

Hillary Clinton’s emails about Libyan lies:

https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/…

https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/…

British House of Commons report on Libyan war lies: https://www.publications.parliament.u…

LIFG listed as terrorist group during U.S. and NATO’s support of them:

UN:https://www.un.org/sc/suborg/en/sanct…

US: https://www.state.gov/j/ct/rls/other/…

UK: https://www.gov.uk/government/publica…