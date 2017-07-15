Sex robots will change everything [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 15, 2017

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its way into the global sex market. While many welcome the advent of “sexbots,” life-sized silicone dolls programmed to behave like sexual partners or human companions, ethicists are wary of their potential to impact on human relationships and the psyche. RT America’s Trinity Chavez

reports. Then legal and media analyst Lionel of Lionel Media joins RT America’s Manila Chan to discuss the legal questions prompted by the titillating technology.