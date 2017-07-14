14

Jul. ’17

Vitamin Water exposed as sugar water in Food Investigations video

The Vitamin Water Deception – exposes truth behind this non-healthy beverage

 

 

Vitaminwater revealed as non-healthy beverage by Coca-Cola’s own lawyers (opinion)

 

(NaturalNews) Do you ever wonder things like “Who is actually gullible enough to think that Vitaminwater is healthy?” Although that question may seem demeaning or even arrogant, it turns out that the Coca-Cola company (which owns the Vitaminwater brand) is essentially asking that exact question.

How so? In response to a recent lawsuit against Coca-Cola filed by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), Coke’s attorneys replied in court briefings that, “…no consumer could reasonably be misled into thinking vitaminwater was a healthy beverage.”

 

