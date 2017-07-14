14Jul. ’17 CIA’s Pompeo states that being asked if he was “sure” of CIA claims “took my breath away” (answer is not “yes”) CIA's Pompeo states that being asked if he was "sure" of CIA claims "took my breath away" (answer is not "yes") https://t.co/GWDuNNzHoX pic.twitter.com/oAtW9UinfO — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) July 14, 2017 ENTIRE POMPEO SPEECH http://archive.is/O2CVp#selection-2583.0-2583.111 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related Posted by matrixbob. Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment