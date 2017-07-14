Breaking: Lynch Ordered Manafort’s Phone Tapped During Veselnitskaya Meeting

Today, Fusion GPS employee Rinat Akhmetshin today confirmed his attendance at a meeting with Donald Trump Jr, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner along with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Accusations have arisen that the meeting was part of a wider setup to achieve a FISA warrant to wiretap phones of the Trump campaign during 2016. President Trump himself has accused the FBI under Loretta Lynch of wiretapping his campaign.

Now, a former Trump campaign official reports that Paul Manafort’s phone was subject to FISA wiretap during the infamous meeting.

Scoop: Manaforts phone was illegally bugged during meeting with Russian Lawyer, confirmed by multiple sources. Lynch ordered it. — James B (@jbro_1776) July 14, 2017

If true, this FISA warrant would have been carried out under Loretta Lynch, Attorney General to Barack Obama. Former FBI Director James Comey has testified under oath to instances of collusion between AG Lynch and the Clinton campaign during 2016, as well as obstruction of justice in the Clinton investigation.

Yesterday, multiple news agencies and President Trump all stated that Veselnitskaya was granted special permission to enter the US by Attorney General Lynch after her visa had been initially blocked.

FISA transcripts of the meeting in June 2016 may have also served the basis of the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, now headed by Bob Mueller.

Other senior members of the Trump campaign may have participated in the meeting via conference call.

Update: This would have been illegal, as FISA court denied Obama’s June 2016 request.

In May, Reuters reported the FBI was investigating 18 undisclosed meetings between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and individuals who may be associated with Russia.

Also in May, Jack Posobiec broke the news that one of these meetings took place with a member of the Trump family who was not Jared Kushner. This turned out to be Donald Trump Jr.

Scoop: A number of the 18 unreported communications with Russia was by a Trump family member — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2017

Not Jared. I was told specifically "it was a Trump" — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2017

