New Study: Chemotherapy Can Help Spread Cancer, Cause More Aggressive Tumors [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 11, 2017

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=23294

According to a new study published in Science Translational Medicine, some types of chemotherapy can increase aggressivity in cancer, causing malignant cells to migrate and triggering more dangerous tumors. But don’t worry, the same research team found a drug that might mitigate some of the effects of the chemotherapy treatment! Join James for today’s Thought For The Day as he explores the history of chemotherapy and the allopathic paradigm.