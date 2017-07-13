13

Jul. ’17

It Begins: Congressman Files ‘Articles of Impeachment’ Against Donald Trump [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jul 12, 2017

One month after Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green grandstanded on the floor “I do not do this for political purposes,” a second Democrat has now formally introduced his own article of impeachment against Trump. California Rep Brad Sherman follows the same path as Green, accusing the president of obstructing justice during the federal investigation of Russia’s 2016 election interference.

As a reminder, Green’s criticisms in June focused on Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the administration’s probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections.

Learn More:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07…

http://sherman.house.gov/sites/sherma…

http://breaking911.com/breaking-news-…

Advertisements
Posted by . Categories: Uncategorized. Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s