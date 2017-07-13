It Begins: Congressman Files ‘Articles of Impeachment’ Against Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 12, 2017

One month after Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green grandstanded on the floor “I do not do this for political purposes,” a second Democrat has now formally introduced his own article of impeachment against Trump. California Rep Brad Sherman follows the same path as Green, accusing the president of obstructing justice during the federal investigation of Russia’s 2016 election interference.

As a reminder, Green’s criticisms in June focused on Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey, who was leading the administration’s probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 elections.

Learn More:

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07…

http://sherman.house.gov/sites/sherma…

http://breaking911.com/breaking-news-…