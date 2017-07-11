Sarin Gas Goes Missing From US Army Proving Grounds [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 11, 2017

The gross incompetence exposed by the DoD Inspector General and reported by Army Times is troubling enough after the same facility shopped live anthrax to 194 labs in 50 states and 9 foreign countries. But the latest report identifying failed protocols and oversight while tracking inventories of sarin nerve gas comes at the same time Nikki Haley and the “forever war / never trump” wing of the WH issued a bizarre statement saying preparations were under way for another alleged sarin gas attack in Syria and warning of dire consequences for Russian, Syria & Iran were a gas attack to take place. Are they preparing a false flag attack or “merely” reckless with some of the most dangerous chemical and biological weapons ever developed by man?