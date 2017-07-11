How a covert group tried to trick Julian Assange into accepting $1,000,000 from Russia

Earlier today the website DailyKos reported on a smear campaign plot to falsely accuse Julian Assange of pedophilia.

Here is the description of the plot from Mr Assange’s legal team, the investigative report into the front company and associated correspondence. An unknown entity posing as an internet dating agency prepared an elaborate plot to falsely claim that Julian Assange received US$1 million from the Russian government and a second plot to frame him sexually molesting an eight year old girl.

The second plot includes the filing of a fabricated criminal complaint in the Bahamas, a court complaint in the UK and laundering part of the attack through the United Nations. The plot happened durring WikiLeaks’ Hillary Clinton-related publications, but the plot may have its first genesis in Mr Assange’s 16 months’ litigation against the UK in the UN system, which concluded on 5 February 2016. (Assange won. The UK and Sweden lost and the US State Deptartament tried to pressure the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), according to its former Chair, Prof. Mads Andenas.)

Timeline 2016

May, when self-claimed dating agency “ToddAndClare” (T&C) approach saying they were contacted by the Russian government.

Sep 3, T&C email Assange’s Swedish lawyer Per Samuelson offering one million dollars for Assange to appear in a video advertisement for the “dating agency” ToddAndClare.com (See attachment). This is the first contact.

Sep 15, email sent from a member of Mr. Assange’s defence team to hannah@toddandclare.com requesting further details (See attachment).

Sep 19, hannah@toddandclare.com email with elaborate bonafides, proposed agreement and the claim that the source of the US$1 million is the Russian government. The email states that T&C was approached by Russian representatives in May 2016 and that “The source of the $1,000,000 is the Russian government”. The email then goes on to “verify” bonafides by giving a detailed description of the interior of the house and desk of Mr Assange’s lawyer, Helena Kennedy, who is a member of the UK Parliament, including a reference to a photo of Tony Blair (Kennedy states that the Blair reference is accurate, although out-of-date).

Sep 20, a representative of Mr Assange’s defence team writes to hannah@toddandclare.com stating that the proposal appears to be an “elaborate scam designed to entrap Mr Assange’s reputation into unwanted and unwarranted publicity”.

Sep 21, hannah@toddandclare.com writes stating that “The offer expires at midnight, October 31st 2016.”

Late Sep, WikiLeaks announces a press conference for Oct 4 for its ten year anniversary.

Late Sep, Press widely misreport that WikiLeaks is going to launch its “October Suprise” against Hillary Clinton on 4 October, misinterpreting its press conference call

Oct 4, T&C files its “Assange pedophile” libel through the UN’s Global Compact system, alleging that there is an active criminal investigation in the Bahamas against Julian Assange for the abuse of an eight year old girl and claiming to have chat logs and photos. The allegation appears on the UN website with a UN Gobal Compact letterhead and is contextualised with a complex backstory. The request targets the UN WGAD (part of the UN Human Rights system) which found that Mr Assange is being illegally detained by the United Kingdom and Sweden.

Oct 4, T&C files claim through the UK courts, apparently using it as a method to place the pedophile accusation into the public record (See attachment).

Oct 4, WikiLeaks holds a press conference, where it becomes clear that its publishing of Clinton-related documents will occur later.

Oct 5, T&C’s UK court claim arrives at Ecuadorian embassy in London

Oct 7, WikiLeaks commenses its release of the Podesta Emails

Oct 11, T&C pushes out its Assange pedophile claim through the PRWeb newswire service.

Oct 12, UN Global Compact delists T&C, citing “integrity” issues.

Oct 12, T&C issues a press release opposing the UN delisting with an elaborate story, claiming that Julian Assange is threatening US citizens (T&C).

Oct 17, Investigative report into Toddandclare.com prepared for Mr Assange’s lawyers is concluded, finding “T&C Network Solutions exhibits the characteristics of a highly suspicious and likely fabricated business entity” (See attachment “FINAL REPORT T&C 17 Oct 2016”).

Oct 18, The pedophile part of the plot is launched through US Democrat-aligned website DailyKos and pushed by pro-Clinton twitter accounts.

