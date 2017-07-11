Counter-protesters shut down KKK rally [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 10, 2017

Police detained at least 20 counter-protesters Saturday during a Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, Virginia to condemn the city’s decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Rober E. Lee. At least 300 anti-KKK demonstrators cut what was intended to be an hour-long Klan rally short by 30 minutes. RT America’s Ashlee Banks has more.

KKK rally for Confederate monument ends early as hundreds protest

Roughly 30 members of the Loyal White Knights chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, many armed, rallied in Charlottesville, Virginia over the town’s decision to remove its “heroes” monument of General Robert E. Lee. Hundreds of counterprotesters gathered and the KKK put an end to their display after 30 minutes unable to speak due to the resounding boo’s. RT America’s Alexander Rubinstein interviews James Moore, the “Imperial Kludd” of the Klan chapter.