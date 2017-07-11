5 LARGEST COMPANIES ACCEPTING BITCOIN PAYMENTS [VIDEO]

Published on Jul 10, 2017

No longer shunning and brushing Bitcoin under the carpet, some of the world’s biggest companies have seen the light and are accepting digital currencies as a form of payment.

Bitcoin’s reputation as an obscure currency that is only used on the Darknet has long been left behind as the digital currency finds itself more in the mainstream than in shadowy corners. The growth of the currency as an asset, as well as the technology behind it, has sparked the interest of a lot of forward-thinking and progressive companies. The likes of Microsoft, Overstock.com, DISH Network, Intuit, and even the rival of sorts PayPal are all utilizing Bitcoin.

