Trump claims that Comey leaked classified information to media

Last Updated Jul 10, 2017 10:07 AM EDT

President Trump on Monday accused former FBI Director James Comey of leaking classified information to the public, suggesting that he committed a crime.

Mr. Trump made the statement on Twitter.

Before he posted that tweet, Mr. trump retweeted a segment from Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” that discusses a report in The Hill newspaper that says that more than half of Comey’s memos detailing his conversations with the president contain classified information, according to officials familiar with the documents.

In his testimony before Congress last month, Comey revealed that he leaked his own memos to his friend, Daniel Richman, a professor at Columbia University’s law school. Richman then provided the contents of the memo to a reporter at The New York Times who wrote about it. The former FBI chief said he hoped the leaking of the memo would prompt the selection of a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference. Comey said he had a right to leak the memos because they were his own recollections.

The confirmation hearing for Comey’s replacement, Christopher Wray, will take place on Wednesday in the Senate Judiciary Committee.