Remy: This is CNN [VIDEO]

Published on Aug 29, 2016

Remy is back to highlight what CNN considers news.

Written and performed by Remy. Music Mastered by Ben Karlstrom. Shot and Edited by Austin Bragg.

About 2 minutes.

LYRICS:

Finally, what has gotten into Russia’s top Olympian?

Needles, apparently.

More on that later as we yield for Breaking News.

Ed? Thank You.

Breaking news that’s horribly tragic

and if your children are watching, we warn you, it’s graphic

our lead story tonight atop the report

was Donald Trump eating chicken with a knife and a fork?

Plus, this Trump supporter is 11 years old

so what are his thoughts on the–are you reading the scroll?

who he thinks is best fit to lead us

and would he have voted for Obamacare he was a fetus?

Look, I really don’t mean to step on your staging

but it seems like there’s war and some battles are raging

reporting the news–is that not our vow?

You know what, you’re right. I’ll cover it now

Well the war continues (yes!) on Twitter as planned (no…)

between Donald Trump and a Littleton man

The fighting is fierce, no sight of the end

follow it all on our app–you’re watching CNN

What I mean’s while we’re reading these trivial mysteries

people are dying, we’re losing our liberties

They’re inside our…wow…isn’t that banned?

Inside our hardware. I understand.

They could be in your phone at this very moment

Pokemons! This town is Pokemon Go-ing

Plus, this expensive beer–how hoppy’s the taste?

Fareed Zakaria is here to copy and paste.

Look, I really just think that there’s stuff that we missed

Like, holy crap, is that true? Does that list exist?

Cover the news. Shake up the ranks.

Yes! Do that. I’d lost my way. Thanks.

Well it’s a hidden document upon which fates swing

Fortune cookie fortunes–who’s writing those things!?

Plus, a man with no parachute just took a dive

in today’s most newsworthy instance of one flung from the sky

I know this is tough so forgive the belittling

Rome is engulfed and we’re sitting here fiddling

executive orders, economy stuttering

these are the stories we’re sitting here covering?

War in Afghanistan, hurt in Iraq

you’d need $5 foot-longs for Turkey this bad

Can we cut his mic?

Well, the war on whistleblowers continued today

we’ll update the condition of that Little League referee

Plus, it took the Olympics by storm, but what is it like to cup someone?

Josh Duggar is in the studio…