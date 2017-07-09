John Podesta Responds To “Whack Job” Trump In Angry Tweetstorm

Reddit

In response to President Trump’s tweet that Democratic National Committee (DNC) email leaks were the talk of the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany…

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

John Podesta pulled his car off the road and unleashed a tirade at the “whack job” president…

1/ On a x-country road trip with my wife; — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

And once he was safely at a ‘pit stop’, the torrent of abuse began…

2/ Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

As The Hill reports, Podesta finished off his broadside against Trump by urging him to focus on the G-20 summit, rather than commenting on the ongoing controversies surrounding his administration back in Washington…

6/ God only knows what you’ll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

7/7 Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

And we are sure, now that President Trump has “accepted” Russia’s denial of their involvement in hacking the election, we are sure, John, Hillary, and the gang at CNN and MSNBC will have plenty to tweet/chat about.