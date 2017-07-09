09

Jul. '17

John Podesta Responds To “Whack Job” Trump In Angry Tweetstorm

In response to President Trump’s tweet that Democratic National Committee (DNC) email leaks were the talk of the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany…

John Podesta pulled his car off the road and unleashed a tirade at the “whack job” president…

And once he was safely at a ‘pit stop’, the torrent of abuse began…

As The Hill reports, Podesta finished off his broadside against Trump by urging him to focus on the G-20 summit, rather than commenting on the ongoing controversies surrounding his administration back in Washington…

And we are sure, now that President Trump has “accepted” Russia’s denial of their involvement in hacking the election, we are sure, John, Hillary, and the gang at CNN and MSNBC will have plenty to tweet/chat about.

