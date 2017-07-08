THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JULY 8, 2017]

–
–
–
Australian Cardinal and Aide to Pope Is Charged With Sexual Assault
New York Times Jun 29, 2017
–
Timeline: A look at the Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandals
CNN–Jun 29, 2017
Earlier in the year, a commission found that 7% of Australian priests …. Children accused more than 4,000 priests of sexual abuse between …
–
Pope removes German cardinal as sex abuse crisis catches up
ABC News–Jul 1, 2017
–
Former Kyneton priest Peter Waters charged over historical sexual …
Bendigo Advertiser–Jul 3, 2017
A former Catholic priest in central Victoria has been charged with more than 30 historical child sexual abuse offences. Taskforce Sano …
–
Man, 50, sues Santa Fe archdiocese, claims abuse by disgraced priest
Santa Fe New Mexican–Jul 6, 2017
“Defendants Archdiocese, Parish and Paraclete all knew or should have known of the defendant priest’s sexual abuse of minors, and knew or …
–
Pope Francis defrocks Italian priest convicted of child sex abuse
National Catholic Reporter–Jun 28, 2017
Pope Francis has defrocked an Italian priest who was found guilty of child sex abuse, three years after overturning predecessor Benedict XVI’s …
–
Louisville Priest Sentenced in Sex Abuse Summer Camp Case
U.S. News & World Report–Jun 29, 2017
A Catholic priest has been sentenced to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges brought by a victim who says …
–
Negotiations begin to settle Guam priest sex abuse cases
USA TODAY–Jun 11, 2017
Lujan represents 58 plaintiffs in clergy sex abuse lawsuits and three other childhood sexual abuse complaints, all filed in federal court.
–
Granger priest removed after sexual abuse allegations
Yakima Herald-Republic–Jun 12, 2017
A Catholic priest in the Yakima Diocese has been permanently removed … and priests on the reality of sexual abuse in the church and society.
–
Vatican police raid drug-fueled gay orgy at top priest’s apartment
New York Daily News–Jul 5, 2017
Vatican police raided a drug-fueled gay sex party at a top priest’s … that reviews appeals from clergy found guilty of sexual abuse of minors, …
–
2 more sex abuse complaints filed against Archdiocese
Pacific News Center–Jul 7, 2017
In a separate complaint, allegations of sexual abuse were made against former Guam Priest Father Louis Brouillard who at the time served as a …
–
Diocese of Brooklyn launches fund for victims of clergy sex abuse …
New York Daily News–Jun 22, 2017
The Diocese of Brooklyn is setting up a fund to compensate people who were abused by clergy when they were kids, mirroring a plan set up by …
–
Catholic Bishop of Chicago sued for allegedly allowing priest’s …
Cook County Record–Jul 5, 2017
… of Chicago sued for allegedly allowing priest’s sexual abuse of child … alleging negligence for allowing him to be sexually abused by priest …
–
Chandler man files sex abuse lawsuit against Catholic archbishop in …
AZCentral.com–Jun 20, 2017
Charfauros is the 67th person to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit in local and federal courts after the statute of limitations was lifted late last …
–
Decades-old abuse claims resurface against former DeKalb priest
MyAJC–Jul 7, 2017
Decades-old abuse claims resurface against former DeKalb priest … This was long before the prevalence of sex abuse in the Roman Catholic …
–
Priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor
Omak Okanogan County Chronicle–Jun 13, 2017
Priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor … young man had told him of the abuse when both were teens, and with reports from other men who …
Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse near Yakima
KGMI–Jun 13, 2017
–
Netflix’s ‘Keepers’ prompts call for archdiocese to release priest’s files
Baltimore Sun–Jul 1, 2017
The priest denied abuse allegations before his death and was never … statements regarding their handling of the sexual abuse claims,” the …
–
Brouillard, Catholic school janitor in new rape, sex abuse suits
Pacific Daily News–Jul 6, 2017
Former priest Louis Brouillard allegedly raped an altar boy in the early 1970s, while a Catholic school janitor is accused of sexually abusing a …
–
Database of Publicly Accused Priests in the United States
http://bishop-accountability.org/priestdb/PriestDBbylastName-W.html
–
National Survivor Advocates Coalition
https://nationalsurvivoradvocatescoalition.wordpress.com/
–
