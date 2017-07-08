THIS WEEK IN SEX ABUSE OF CHILDREN BY PEDOPHILE CATHOLIC PRIESTS [JULY 8, 2017]

–

Australian Cardinal and Aide to Pope Is Charged With Sexual Assault

New York Times Jun 29, 2017 

–

CNN – Jun 29, 2017

Earlier in the year, a commission found that 7% of Australian priests …. Children accused more than 4,000 priests of sexual abuse between …

–

Pope removes German cardinal as sex abuse crisis catches up

ABC News–Jul 1, 2017

–

Bendigo Advertiser – Jul 3, 2017

A former Catholic priest in central Victoria has been charged with more than 30 historical child sexual abuse offences. Taskforce Sano …

–

Santa Fe New Mexican – Jul 6, 2017

“Defendants Archdiocese, Parish and Paraclete all knew or should have known of the defendant priest’s sexual abuse of minors, and knew or …

–

National Catholic Reporter – Jun 28, 2017

Pope Francis has defrocked an Italian priest who was found guilty of child sex abuse, three years after overturning predecessor Benedict XVI’s …

–

U.S. News & World Report – Jun 29, 2017

A Catholic priest has been sentenced to serve two years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse charges brought by a victim who says …

–

USA TODAY – Jun 11, 2017

Lujan represents 58 plaintiffs in clergy sex abuse lawsuits and three other childhood sexual abuse complaints, all filed in federal court.

–

Yakima Herald-Republic – Jun 12, 2017

A Catholic priest in the Yakima Diocese has been permanently removed … and priests on the reality of sexual abuse in the church and society.

–

New York Daily News – Jul 5, 2017

Vatican police raided a drug-fueled gay sex party at a top priest’s … that reviews appeals from clergy found guilty of sexual abuse of minors, …

–

Pacific News Center – Jul 7, 2017

In a separate complaint, allegations of sexual abuse were made against former Guam Priest Father Louis Brouillard who at the time served as a …

–

New York Daily News – Jun 22, 2017

The Diocese of Brooklyn is setting up a fund to compensate people who were abused by clergy when they were kids, mirroring a plan set up by …

–

Cook County Record – Jul 5, 2017

… of Chicago sued for allegedly allowing priest’s sexual abuse of child … alleging negligence for allowing him to be sexually abused by priest …

–

AZCentral.com – Jun 20, 2017

Charfauros is the 67th person to file a Guam clergy sex abuse lawsuit in local and federal courts after the statute of limitations was lifted late last …

–

MyAJC – Jul 7, 2017

Decades-old abuse claims resurface against former DeKalb priest … This was long before the prevalence of sex abuse in the Roman Catholic …

–

Priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor Omak Okanogan County Chronicle – Jun 13, 2017 Priest accused of sexual abuse of a minor … young man had told him of the abuse when both were teens, and with reports from other men who … Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse near Yakima

KGMI – Jun 13, 2017

–

Baltimore Sun – Jul 1, 2017

The priest denied abuse allegations before his death and was never … statements regarding their handling of the sexual abuse claims,” the …

–

Pacific Daily News – Jul 6, 2017

Former priest Louis Brouillard allegedly raped an altar boy in the early 1970s, while a Catholic school janitor is accused of sexually abusing a …

–

