US Congressman Steve Scalise back in ICU, undergoes surgery due to infection [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jul 6, 2017

Republican Congressman Steve Scalise of Louisiana is back in the Intensive Care Unit of Medstar Washington Hospital Center because of “new concerns for infection.” The house majority whip was critically shot during a congressional baseball practice last month, and has now gone through another surgery. RT America’s Simone Del Rosario reports.

 

Rep. Steve Scalise Shooting An Attempted Pizzagate Assassination?

 

 

Published on Jun 20, 2017
Speculation is swirling whether James T. Hodgkinson was blackmailed due to 2 horrifying deaths of foster daughters under his care after possible sexual abuse. Plus, Rep. Steve Scalise was championing anti-human trafficking legislation.
