Trump and Putin finally meet at G20 after US president tweets they have ‘much to discuss’

- Donald Trump said he looked forward to seeing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit Friday
- Trump and Putin’s meeting comes at a pivotal time in relations between Russia and the United States
- Federal investigators are continuing to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election
- Officials are also investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials
- The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 global economic powers opened on Friday in Hamburg, Germany
