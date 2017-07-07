07

Jul. ’17

Trump and Putin finally meet at G20 after US president tweets they have ‘much to discuss’

  • Donald Trump said he looked forward to seeing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit Friday
  • Trump and Putin’s meeting comes at a pivotal time in relations between Russia and the United States
  • Federal investigators are continuing to look into Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential election
  • Officials are also investigating possible collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials
  • The meeting of leaders of the Group of 20 global economic powers opened on Friday in Hamburg, Germany

