European Journalist Who Outed the CIA Control of Media, suddenly Dies

Udo Ulfkotte died last week of a heart attack.

He was most famous for his assertion that the CIA rewarded and punished European journalist depending on the tone of coverage that they gave to the USA, NATO, and especially, the wars being promoted at that time.

Ulfkotte had been an editor at one of Germany’s largest newspapers, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitzung.

He published a courageous book in which he said that the CIA had a hand on every significant journalist in Europe, which gave Washington control over European opinion and reduced knowledge of and opposition to Washington’s control over European heads of state. Essentially, there are no European governments independent of Washington.

His book caused a storm of controversies across the continent, with other journalists admitting they have received bribes from the CIA to publish stories not written by them where they would simply put their name.

We’re talking about puppets on a string, journalists who write or say whatever their masters tell them to say or write. If you see how the mainstream media is reporting about the Ukraine conflict and if you know what’s really going on, you get the picture. The masters in the background are pushing for war with Russia and western journalists are putting on their helmets.

http://investmentwatchblog.com/german-journalist-dies-said-cia-controls-major-european-news/

