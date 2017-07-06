06

Jul. ’17

The low in the central Atlantic has been declared Tropical Depression Four. No threat to land…

TD4 111111111111

As of 7pm CST, National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL has issued the first advisory on newly formed Tropical Depression 4. It is currently located at 12.8 N, 38.4 W and moving west-northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 30 mph.

Advisory from the National Hurricane Center:
“Satellite images indicate that shower activity has become more
concentrated in association with the area of low pressure centered
about 900 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some additional
development is possible tonight and Thursday, and a tropical
depression could form before conditions become less conducive on
Friday. The low is expected to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15
mph for the next several days across the open Atlantic.”

We will continue monitor this area as we move throughout the next few days.

http://www.knoe.com/content/news/Tropical-Depression-4-has-developed-in-the-Atlantic-432799193.html

 

 

 

