The low in the central Atlantic has been declared Tropical Depression Four. No threat to land…

As of 7pm CST, National Hurricane Center in Miami, FL has issued the first advisory on newly formed Tropical Depression 4. It is currently located at 12.8 N, 38.4 W and moving west-northwest at 14 mph with sustained winds of 30 mph.

Advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

“Satellite images indicate that shower activity has become more

concentrated in association with the area of low pressure centered

about 900 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some additional

development is possible tonight and Thursday, and a tropical

depression could form before conditions become less conducive on

Friday. The low is expected to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15

mph for the next several days across the open Atlantic.”

We will continue monitor this area as we move throughout the next few days.

http://www.knoe.com/content/news/Tropical-Depression-4-has-developed-in-the-Atlantic-432799193.html

