Published on Jul 5, 2017

Right after Pyongyang tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile on Tuesday, the US and ally South Korea followed suit, conducting a missile test of their own. On Wednesday, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley called for economic repercussions and threatened military action during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Robert Naiman, policy director at Just Foreign Policy, joins RT America’s Anya Parampil to discuss.