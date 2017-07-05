CNN just committed a crime?

§ 135.60 Coercion in the second degree.

A person is guilty of coercion in the second degree when he or she

compels or induces a person to engage in conduct which the latter has a

legal right to abstain from engaging in, or to abstain from engaging in

conduct in which he or she has a legal right to engage, or compels or

induces a person to join a group, organization or criminal enterprise

which such latter person has a right to abstain from joining, by means

of instilling in him or her a fear that, if the demand is not complied

with, the actor or another will:

1. Cause physical injury to a person; or

2. Cause damage to property; or

3. Engage in other conduct constituting a crime; or

4. Accuse some person of a crime or cause criminal charges to be

instituted against him or her; or

5. Expose a secret or publicize an asserted fact, whether true or

false, tending to subject some person to hatred, contempt or ridicule;

or

6. Cause a strike, boycott or other collective labor group action

injurious to some person’s business; except that such a threat shall not

be deemed coercive when the act or omission compelled is for the benefit

of the group in whose interest the actor purports to act; or

7. Testify or provide information or withhold testimony or information

with respect to another’s legal claim or defense; or

8. Use or abuse his or her position as a public servant by performing

some act within or related to his or her official duties, or by failing

or refusing to perform an official duty, in such manner as to affect

some person adversely; or

9. Perform any other act which would not in itself materially benefit

the actor but which is calculated to harm another person materially with

respect to his or her health, safety, business, calling, career,

financial condition, reputation or personal relationships.

Coercion in the second degree is a class A misdemeanor.

BREAKING: “CNN FORCES REDDIT USER TO DELETE POSTS THROUGH DOXXING” – Reddit Admins are silent!

CNN tracks down man who created Trump wrestling meme, scares him into apologizing by revealing that they have his personal information, and threatens to dox him if he ever speaks out against them again.

GOP LAWMAKER ACCUSES CNN OF COERCION AND BLACKMAIL!

CNN reported today that they declined to publicly identify the Reddit user who created the Trump CNN wrestling video because he promised not to do it again.

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski then went on to say, “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”

That is extortion.

CC threatened to dox him.

From CNN:



The wrestling video was tweeted out by Donald Trump and shared over a million times online.

It was President Trump’s second most popular tweet of all time.

Left-wing CNN said it was anti-Semitic and racist(?)

CNN Producer congratulates Kazcynski on doxxing and admits not first time CNN doxxed and forced apology

