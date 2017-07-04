04

Jul. ’17

Europe proves completely useless in helping Italy to solve migrant crisis [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jul 4, 2017

Italy, along with France and Germany have agreed to draw up a ‘code of conduct’ for charities operating rescue boats in the Mediterranean with the aim of bringing under control the growing influx of migrants. In the past few days alone, up to 12 thousand people have arrived in Italy from Africa, while more than 85 thousand have landed in the country since the beginning of this year. Former Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Franco Frattini joins RT to discuss this issue.

