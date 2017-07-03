03

Jul. ’17

Vegas Sweetens The Pot, Ups The Ante On Marijuana Legalization [VIDEO]

 

Published on Jul 2, 2017

Infowars reporter David Knight covers Nevada legalizing recreational marijuana. About 40 dispensaries that currently sell medical marijuana have received permission to sell pot to adults over the age of 21 beginning Saturday, and a handful are so eager to start sales they will celebrate by opening their doors late. State Sen. Tick Segerblom (D), a longtime legalization advocate who helped shepherd marijuana regulations through the state legislature this year, will be the first customer in line at Reef Dispensaries.

